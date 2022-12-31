Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after buying an additional 1,303,346 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after buying an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Linde by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Linde by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,724 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $326.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

