SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Stock Holdings Lessened by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,230 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,955,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 147.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 308,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 183,941 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 653.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 199,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 172,780 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443,956.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 133,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 133,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 648.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 125,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 108,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPIB stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $36.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.