FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases 2,269 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 14.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. HSBC raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays raised TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FTI opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.