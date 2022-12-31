FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases 2,734 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,167 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

