FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Sells 743 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $72.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $94.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

