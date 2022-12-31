First Command Bank Sells 228 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Command Bank cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,052 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,882,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,496,000 after acquiring an additional 69,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $85.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

