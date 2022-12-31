Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,065,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,073,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,805,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

