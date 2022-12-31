Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 381 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $74.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.45. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.22.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

