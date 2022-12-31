Bank of New Hampshire Has $507,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Corning were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Insight Inv LLC raised its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Corning by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Corning by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.