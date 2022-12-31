RB Capital Management LLC Has $350,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $270,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 646,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,790,000 after buying an additional 35,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 95.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $168.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.55. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.