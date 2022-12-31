Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $419,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

