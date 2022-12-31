Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 178 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,182,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.5 %

MCO opened at $278.62 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $392.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.48 and its 200-day moving average is $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.73.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

