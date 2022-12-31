Bank of New Hampshire Sells 869 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in APA were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on APA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

APA Trading Up 1.7 %

APA stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52. APA Co. has a one year low of $26.53 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.55%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.