Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,112 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,356,000 after purchasing an additional 589,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AOS shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $86.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

