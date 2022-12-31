Private Ocean LLC Invests $35,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Affirm by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Affirm by 21.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 63.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Affirm by 159.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFRM. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

