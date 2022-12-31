Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 137.7% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Netflix by 30.2% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,472 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 104.7% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 864 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $294.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $614.08. The company has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

