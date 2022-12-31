General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 358,591 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in General Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 14.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

