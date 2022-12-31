Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 500 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $67,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $84.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($72.89) to GBX 5,700 ($68.79) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.79) to GBX 5,800 ($70.00) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

