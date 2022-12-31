Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WASH opened at $47.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Washington Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

