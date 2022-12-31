ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Holdings Raised by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ShockWave Medical worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,258,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 378.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

ShockWave Medical Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $205.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.42. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total value of $295,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $10,717,362.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total transaction of $295,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,362.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.14, for a total value of $801,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,483.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,300 shares of company stock worth $12,615,504 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Articles

