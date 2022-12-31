ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Stock Price Up 3.7%

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.68 and last traded at $21.68. 2,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 14.82% of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

