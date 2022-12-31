Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 48,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

