Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $235.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.78. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.