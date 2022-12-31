Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,035 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.