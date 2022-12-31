Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 55,080 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,080 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of D.R. Horton worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,286,000 after purchasing an additional 142,659 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.79. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.05%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.