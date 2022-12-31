Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $18,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 680.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on ASML from €815.00 ($867.02) to €615.00 ($654.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($510.64) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML stock opened at $546.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $805.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

