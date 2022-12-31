Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 521 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.54. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.