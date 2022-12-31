Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Corteva were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 294.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after buying an additional 3,878,590 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 0.3 %

CTVA stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.