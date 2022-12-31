NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $177,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $231.75 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

