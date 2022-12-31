Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $4.49 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.14. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $307.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

