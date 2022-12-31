Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 5,855 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 276.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,765 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,641,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,042 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WestRock Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $35.16 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

