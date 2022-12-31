124 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,053 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Atlassian by 34.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 70,015.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,765,000 after buying an additional 1,000,520 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Macquarie lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.85.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.8 %

TEAM stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $388.87.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,371.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,371.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,352 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,343. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.