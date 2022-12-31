Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Target by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

Target stock opened at $149.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.05. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

