63,919 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
