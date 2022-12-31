Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.