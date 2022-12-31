NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lifted by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.4% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.14. The company has a market cap of $363.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $307.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

