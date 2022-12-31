Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

