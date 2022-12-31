NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $111,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after buying an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after buying an additional 4,528,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,013,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

