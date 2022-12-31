Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 267 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $152.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

