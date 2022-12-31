Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

MU opened at $49.98 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

