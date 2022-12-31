Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,385,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530,547 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.5 %

MNST opened at $101.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $104.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

