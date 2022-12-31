Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Trimmed by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563,879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average of $95.44. The firm has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

