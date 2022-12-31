Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,275 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

