Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 927 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $149.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average is $107.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.261 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

