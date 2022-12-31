NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,031 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.