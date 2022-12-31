NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 1,385.4% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Block Stock Performance
Shares of SQ stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $165.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.85.
Insider Transactions at Block
In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,304 shares of company stock worth $21,169,045 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Block Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
