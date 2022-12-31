Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after acquiring an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.85.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

