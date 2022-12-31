Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Comcast were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 1,476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

CMCSA opened at $34.97 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

