Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV stock opened at $140.06 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.18 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.08.

