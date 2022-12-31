Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 875 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 122.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.33.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $216.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.90.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.